Zacks Investment Research Lowers Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

STSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.40.

STSA stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $143.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 665,024 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.