Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Avalara stock opened at $189.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -201.67 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a one year low of $115.87 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average of $151.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

