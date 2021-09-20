Zano One Day Volume Reaches $226,662.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $31.40 million and approximately $226,662.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00006697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,853,380 coins and its circulating supply is 10,823,880 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

