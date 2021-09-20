Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.78

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZVIA shares. Stephens began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

