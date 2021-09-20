Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Up 66.2% in August

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the August 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Shares of ZH opened at $9.35 on Monday. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZH. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.