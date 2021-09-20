ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Up 31.7% in August

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 865,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ZIM stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $62.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,401,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,036,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after purchasing an additional 988,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

