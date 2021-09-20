Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.06.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after buying an additional 65,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after buying an additional 219,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

