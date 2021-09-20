ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Tops $0.71 on Top Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $140.24 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

