Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 158 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,513 ($32.83) per share, with a total value of £3,970.54 ($5,187.54).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,655 ($34.69), for a total transaction of £265,500 ($346,877.45).

On Monday, August 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total transaction of £265,600 ($347,008.10).

On Monday, August 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total transaction of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74).

On Friday, July 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, with a total value of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57).

CCH stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,440 ($31.88). The company had a trading volume of 234,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,448. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,637.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,548.76. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

