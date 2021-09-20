ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $968,102.25 and approximately $25.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.