-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.05). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of SRTS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 21,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 million, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

