-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Marchex also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 122,769 shares of company stock worth $374,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

