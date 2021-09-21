$0.09 EPS Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The business had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,258,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 745.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 792,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $5,864,000. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 148.0% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 656,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after buying an additional 574,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

