-$0.12 EPS Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $6.23 on Friday. Compugen has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $426.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

