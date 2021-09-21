-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMV opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.51. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

