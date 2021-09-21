$0.27 EPS Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Century Casinos reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $369.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

