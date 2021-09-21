$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,331,000 after acquiring an additional 477,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.