$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.93. 2,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,079. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

