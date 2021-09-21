$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECHO. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $48.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 68,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 48.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 96,175 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 102,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.