$0.79 EPS Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABM opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

