$0.90 EPS Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.87. 17,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

