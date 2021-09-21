$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $955.00 million and the highest is $1.11 billion. Terex reported sales of $765.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,291. Terex has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

