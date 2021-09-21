$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Brokerages predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. 2,611,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,124. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,481,849 shares of company stock valued at $146,669,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $52,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.