$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. 2,611,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,124. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,481,849 shares of company stock valued at $146,669,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $52,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

