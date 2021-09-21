10,109 Shares in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 62.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $146,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $56,481.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,130,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,623.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 2,465.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

