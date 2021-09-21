10,325 Shares in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.20. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.39% and a return on equity of 2,018.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

