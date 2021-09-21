115,945 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of First Industrial Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FR. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

