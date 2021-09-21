$12.90 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce $12.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.80 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $50.10 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. 11,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,262. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

