1,230 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $374.51 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $390.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.76. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.44.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

