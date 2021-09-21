14,272 Shares in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 34.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Yandex by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 414.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at $820,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YNDX opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. Yandex has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $82.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

