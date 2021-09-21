16,571 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Purchased by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Skillz by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Skillz by 45.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Skillz by 81.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Skillz by 47.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 276.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 51,621 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

