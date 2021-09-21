1,691 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.45.

General Dynamics stock opened at $193.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

