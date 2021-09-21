1,912 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Toro by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $80.29 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

