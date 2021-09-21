1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 279,503 shares.The stock last traded at $13.93 and had previously closed at $14.32.

DIBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,198,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

