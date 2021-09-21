$2.32 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to post $2.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 million. Phunware reported sales of $3.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $8.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 million to $10.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $15.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PHUN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $73.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 11.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 90.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Phunware by 236.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

