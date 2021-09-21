$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

OMI stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,041,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 479,597 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

