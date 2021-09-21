$2.73 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce sales of $2.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 780.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $8.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 million to $9.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 410,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -0.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

