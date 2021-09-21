$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.89 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. 32,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

