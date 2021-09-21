200,779 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,447,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,877,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.58. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.