21,933 Shares in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Maiden by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,828 shares during the last quarter. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter.

In other Maiden news, Director Steven Harold Nigro acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

