$22.30 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report sales of $22.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.68 billion and the lowest is $21.91 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $13.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $76.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.04 billion to $80.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $69.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.90 billion to $73.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 5,061,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

