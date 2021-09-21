22,085 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Purchased by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE MDU opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.