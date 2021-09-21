2,516 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

