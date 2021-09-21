267,904 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 267,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,657,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 415,192 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

