$272.93 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will report sales of $272.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.80 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $61.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 346.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million.

WLL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.44. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

