$294.63 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report sales of $294.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.00 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $184.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,809. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 615.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.