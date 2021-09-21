$30.20 EPS Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $30.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $26.78 and the highest is $32.94. AutoZone posted earnings of $30.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $89.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $86.82 to $92.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $93.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $98.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $30.93 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.06.

AZO stock traded up $57.91 on Tuesday, reaching $1,643.07. The company had a trading volume of 286,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,390. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,596.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,488.98. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

