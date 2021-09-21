31,562 Shares in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,562 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,833 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $744.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

