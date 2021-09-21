3,261 Shares in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth about $1,678,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

PSB opened at $154.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.36. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

