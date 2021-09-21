349,998 Shares in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 349,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,820,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PMGM opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

