3,953 Shares in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Village Super Market by 47.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Village Super Market by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.12.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

